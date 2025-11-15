Arctic blast on the way as emergency services deal with Storm Claudia flooding

Snow could be on the way for parts of the UK as a cold snap arrives in the wake of Storm Claudia.

The storm, named by the Spanish meteorological service, hit the UK on Friday and had a “devastating” impact in Wales, where a major incident was declared.

Dozens of people were rescued from their homes or evacuated in the town of Monmouth, in south-east Wales, following severe flooding when the River Monnow burst its banks.

Some 119.6 mm of rainfall was recorded at a Natural Resources Wales rain gauge at Tafalog in Gwent, south-east Wales, in the 12 hours to 6am on Saturday, while 80.6mm was recorded over the same period at Suckley, Worcestershire, the Met Office said.

Emergency services in Monmouth tackle a flooding incident (Ben Birchall/PA)

As the clear-up gets under way, a cold snap that could bring snow and “a marked wind chill” is expected in the coming days.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the north west will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK.

“This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.

“There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as -7°C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country.

“Couple this with a brisk northerly wind, and there will be a marked wind chill. This will be a notable change in our weather after a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures.”

Punishing winds also hit north-west Wales and north-west England during Storm Claudia, including 63mph recorded at Aberdaron in Gwynedd and 68mph at Warcop Range in Cumbria.

In a statement, the Welsh Government said: “Storm Claudia has caused significant flooding in parts of Wales overnight, which continues to affect homes, businesses, transport and energy infrastructure.

“If you are affected, please follow official advice from NRW (Natural Resources Wales), emergency services and your local authority.”

Those who have been “working tirelessly in dreadful conditions to keep people safe” were thanked along with communities who are helping neighbours.

NRW has imposed four severe flood warnings amid fears there may be danger to life.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said fast-moving water and blocked routes had created “challenging” conditions.

Gwent Police, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS University Trust (WAST), Sara (Severn Area Rescue Association), Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard, and colleagues from neighbouring fire and rescue services have been involved in the operation.

The areas covered by flood warnings include: River Monnow at Watery Lane, Over Monnow; the River Wye at Monmouth defended areas; by the River Monnow at Forge Road and Osbaston; and the River Monnow at Skenfrith.

Emergency services gather to offer assistance in Monmouth (Ben Birchall/PA)

Peter Fox, the Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, described the situation in the area as “extremely bad”.

He said: “I personally haven’t seen it so bad for probably 40 years, certainly in Monmouth since defences were put in place there.”

He added: “The coming days, weeks and months will be very challenging, and I and my office stand ready to help in whatever way we can.”

He urged people to keep away from badly affected areas, saying “don’t put yourselves at risk which would put more pressure on stretched emergency services”.

Monmouthshire County Council, which reported a number of road closures, told people to avoid trying to get into town or make unnecessary journeys due to “the severity of the flooding” and the ongoing operation.

National Rail also told passengers in England and Wales to check before they travel as some services could be disrupted.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from Monday, and the Environment Agency has warned flooding will continue throughout the weekend.

The cold weather alert is in place from 8am on Monday until 8am next Friday and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and The Humber.