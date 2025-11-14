UK Budget process in ‘complete chaos’, says Scotland’s Finance Secretary

The UK Budget process has “descended into complete chaos”, Scotland’s Finance Secretary has said as she pushed for a meeting with the Chancellor.

Shona Robison had made a plea earlier this week to meet Rachel Reeves ahead of the unveiling of her tax and spending plans later this month.

Her comments come after fresh reports the Chancellor has ruled out long-rumoured tax increases, which would have reduced funding available to Scotland.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to outline her Budget later this month (Justin Tallis/PA)

In a statement on Friday, Ms Robison said: “The UK Budget process has descended into complete chaos.

“This has created a huge level of deeply damaging uncertainty and is exactly why we need urgent engagement with the Chancellor.

“I would reiterate my calls for her to meet me as soon as possible to provide some clarity and allow us to carry out the necessary preparations for our own Budget in just over six weeks’ time.

“The UK Government needs to ensure that Scotland isn’t left yet again as an afterthought in its plans.

“But this chaos shows exactly why we should be taking major decisions like this for ourselves, with the fresh start of independence.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.