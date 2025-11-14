TikTok star spared jail after crashing McLaren and avoiding court

TikTok influencer HSTikkyTokky has avoided jail after crashing “a supercar going extremely fast” and then failing to appear in court for almost a year.

Harrison Sullivan, 24, known as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, was wanted for failing to turn up at court after crashing his McLaren in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March 2024.

After the crash, Sullivan spent 12 months in Dubai, Thailand and Spain – continuing to make social media content, the court heard.

He headed to Dubai following the crash (PA)

He was eventually detained for unrelated matters in Spain in August, brought back to the UK by police and then arrested.

On Friday, Sullivan appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court wearing a grey prison tracksuit to be handed a one-year suspended custodial sentence.

The social media star has been disqualified from driving for two years.

Last month, the influencer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Several members of his family and friends joined him in court and were warned to keep their phones switched off.

Witnesses told police Sullivan was “in a supercar going extremely fast” with one saying he was travelling at “at least 100mph or more” before the crash.

Data from the crashed McLaren indicated Sullivan was travelling at 71mph in a 40mph zone at the moment of the crash, the court heard.

“It was going 30mph over the speed limit on a single carriageway in broad daylight with other road users,” said Kane Alexander, prosecuting.

He is due to feature in a documentary with Louis Theroux (PA)

The fitness influencer is reportedly set to appear in a Louis Theroux documentary for Netflix exploring the impact of online misogyny on young boys.

In one viral clip, Theroux is seen reciting a previous remark Sullivan had made: “Call me racist, call me a misogynist, call me homophobic, call me a scammer – I’m all those things.”

Sullivan responded: “That’s my way of saying I don’t care. Say what you want about me, I am that, cool. I don’t care. And what?”

In a letter to the Judge, Sullivan wrote: “Spreading a positive message and helping people less fortunate than myself, that’s what makes me the happiest.”

Sullivan will have an electronic tag for three months and is expected to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation.

The prosecution has applied for £18,049.47 to be paid to Surrey Police for a chartered flight to bring Sullivan back to the UK.

There will be a costs hearing at Staines Magistrates’ Court on January 15.