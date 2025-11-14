Streeting says he and Starmer ‘extremely frustrated’ by leadership row

Wes Streeting said he and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were both “extremely frustrated” about the leadership row which has hit the top of the Government.

Sir Keir has faced calls to sack his top adviser, Morgan McSweeney, over anonymous briefings claiming Mr Streeting was plotting a bid for the Labour leadership.

Mr Streeting insisted he had confidence in Mr McSweeney and they had “always got on”.

The Health Secretary spoke to Sir Keir on Wednesday night after a day in which Mr Streeting suggested there was a “toxic culture” in No 10 behind the briefings.

On Thursday, Sir Keir said he had been assured the briefings targeting Mr Streeting “didn’t come from Downing Street”, but added: “I will absolutely deal with anybody responsible for briefing against ministers, Cabinet ministers or any other ministers.”

Asked about the discussion with Sir Keir, Mr Streeting said the Prime Minister’s tone was “as nice as usual”.

He added: “I think the Prime Minister and I are both in the same boat here of being extremely frustrated because this is a total distraction.”

Asked if he had confidence in Mr McSweeney, the Health Secretary said: “Of course I do.”

Mr Streeting denied speculation he could do a “chicken run” to find a safer seat at the next election, insisting he would defend the Ilford North seat where his majority was slashed to just 528 last year with support piling in for a pro-Palestine independent.

He said: “I’m not going anywhere. I’m not going to give in to the people who tried to take me out.”

The Health Secretary was also asked about a 2018 clip in which he suggested he would be the prime minister in 2028.

Mr Streeting said: “As has often been said, it will be my sense of humour that will ultimately do for me one day. But if you don’t back yourself, who will?”