Royal Mail delivery performance weakens ahead of second class post overhaul

Royal Mail has revealed that less than three quarters of first class mail was delivered on time over recent months, as it prepares to overhaul its letter delivery services.

The delivery giant said 73.4% of first class post was delivered the next working day between June 20 and September 28.

It also reported that 90.4% of second class mail was delivered within three working days.

The latest quality of service report shows a declining performance since its annual results.

Royal Mail was fined £21 million by regulator Ofcom for missing its mail delivery targets for the 2024-25 financial year.

During the year, it had delivered 77% of first class mail and 92.5% of second class mail on time.

This was short of its respective 93% and 98.5% targets.

Royal Mail said it was taking action to improve the reliability of its services, including by hiring more staff and supporting its delivery offices.

It is also preparing to introduce changes that will see it scrap second class deliveries on Saturdays and switch the service to every other weekday.

It has been running pilots for the new delivery model and is aiming to continue rolling it out from early next year.

Royal Mail’s chief operating officer Jamie Stephenson said: “Reliable deliveries really matter to our customers, and they matter to us too.

“We’re taking targeted action to improve performance – recruiting more frontline staff, simplifying operations and investing in a new delivery model, with early pilots already showing measurable results.”

He added that its team was “working hard to make sure every item arrives on time and with care”.

Royal Mail is hiring about 20,000 extra workers to help transport, sort and deliver mail over the busy festive season.