Rapist thought to be among ‘most prolific sex offenders of all time’ is jailed

A Chinese national believed to be “one of the most prolific sex offenders of all time” has been jailed for a string of offences including rape and upskirting, as detectives appealed for hundreds of potential victims to come forward.

Chao Xu, 33, of Greenwich, south-east London, pleaded guilty to 24 sexual offences over the course of three years including rape, assault by penetration, sexual assault, upskirting, and voyeurism.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said Xu had filmed himself “raping and sexually assaulting women who appear to be unconscious or heavily incapacitated”.

Officers said three victims of serious sexual assaults such as rape had been identified and police were seeking a further four unidentified victims.

Detectives believe the number of victims of voyeurism and upskirting to be in the hundreds, including individuals filmed without consent in Xu’s flat, at his WeWork workplace and in public spaces including London Bridge Underground station.

Xu, who has lived in the UK since 2016 and is a graduate of the University of Greenwich, placed hidden cameras in an air freshener, women’s sanitary products, a digital clock, a speaker, and under a wash basin.

Police were first alerted to Xu’s offending after a woman reported to officers that her drink had been spiked and she had subsequently been sexually assaulted at a university networking event in June at his address in Glaisher Street, Deptford.

The 33-year-old, who was granted a UK work visa in November 2023, gave guests at his networking events a drink he called “the spring of life” containing various alcoholic substances and Chinese herbal medicines.

Detective Sergeant Marc Gadd said: “During that first evening that the victim reported sexual offending, we believe he mixed some of the spring of life with other stupefying agents to render his intended victim vulnerable and unconscious.”

Forensic analysis confirmed the victim had GHB and muscle relaxant scopolamine in her system.

Xu, who was director of a recruitment business which helped recent Chinese graduates secure employment in London, would regularly host networking events for University of Greenwich and King’s College London students at his home address.

Following a search of Xu’s address, officers found hidden cameras throughout the property as well as digital storage devices – with hundreds of intimate images and videos of women on his phone believed to have been obtained without consent.

Acting Detective Superintendent Lewis Sanderson said: “Upon forensic examination of Xu’s phone, officers uncovered deeply disturbing material.

“The device contained videos and images taken from a point of view perspective, showing Xu raping and seriously sexually assaulting women who appear to be unconscious or heavily incapacitated.”

The officer added: “We believe he is one of the most prolific sex offenders of all time.

“He was known to host networking events at his residence, which were presented as professional gatherings, but as we now know, they were used to facilitate criminal behaviour.”

Prosecutor Catherine Farrelly KC said the videos revealed “sexual abuse of at least 11 additional unknown women” and that he was “recording what he was doing as some sort of token”.

In August, Xu admitted four counts of rape, eight counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault, four counts of voyeurism, two counts of administering a substance with intent, and two counts of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent between February 2022 and June 2025.

Ms Farrelly told the court that Xu was a “bold and persistent sexual predator whose offending steadily became more and more serious.”

The prosecutor added: “He was so emboldened that he was willing to strike anywhere: at his own home address, at his place of work, and in train stations.”

His Honour Judge Christopher Grout said Xu was an “incredibly dangerous man” who “took great enjoyment” from his offending.

The judge told Xu: “Your behaviour was calculated and planned, evidenced by the covert recording systems you had set up in your flats and the fact you had incapacitated a number of your victims by drugging them.

“You betrayed the trust of a number of women who you befriended in the most appalling ways imaginable.”

Judge Grout added that any possible deportation to China was a “matter for the Home Office”.

Wearing a navy jacket and a green t-shirt, Xu showed no reaction as he was sentenced.

In an impact statement read out to the court by Ms Farrelly, one victim said they feared becoming pregnant or getting an STI after being raped by Xu.

Discussing the attack, the woman said: “I couldn’t open my eyes or mouth nor could I move my body.

“I felt everything that he did: pulling my dress off, pulling my tights and underwear off and touching me intimately. I was horrified.

“I could just see through my eyes every now and then that he had his phone out and just knew he was taking photos and possibly videos of me.

“I’m terrified the videos he took of me that evening could have been sent on the internet.”

Another victim said they were still afraid of Xu, adding: “He has become a shadow in my heart”.

Mr Sanderson said it was “one of the most complex and disturbing investigations” the force had undertaken in recent years.

He added: “This case has revealed a deeply concerning pattern of offending that spanned several years.

“Xu operated in environments that were meant to be safe: university circles, professional networks and public spaces.

“He used trust, familiarity and social gatherings to conceal his actions and target vulnerable individuals.”

Since the Metropolitan Police launched its initial appeal in August, 11 additional women have come forward.

Mr Sanderson said: “We are making a direct appeal to anyone who has attended social events hosted by Chao Xu, particularly in his Glaisher Street address, was connected to his recruitment business or university networks, has concerns about unexplained gaps in memory following social contact with Xu or believe they may have been filmed or photographed without consent.

“We understand that coming forward can be incredibly difficult, you may be unsure, afraid or even question your own memory, but please know you are not alone, and your information could be vital, not only for your own safety and wellbeing, but for the protection of others as well.”

The majority of Xu’s offending is believed to have taken place in London – police have contacted authorities in China over possible offending there.

Mitigating for Xu, Frida Hussain KC said he had “expressed remorse”, adding: “He understands the nature and the gravity of the offences that he has committed.”

Police said anyone wishing to make a report relating to Xu can contact them via email on operation.kafka@met.police.uk or by phoning 02071753802.

People can also make a report to police by calling 101 from within the UK, quoting reference 01/7563135/25.