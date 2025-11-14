Murder victim was run over in ‘mistaken identity’ before machete attack

One of the men who admitted the murder of another man in Inverclyde drove at him in a “grotesque” case of mistaken identity, a court has heard.

Alexander McQuillan, 27, and Richard Mullan, 21, had earlier admitted the murder of 35-year-old Michael Beaton.

Mr Beaton was hit with a car driven by Mullan before being struck in the face with a machete by McQuillan, the High Court in Glasgow was told.

The attack took place on November 26, 2023, just after 7pm.

Advocate depute David McLean KC said Mullan’s role in the murder had been “a case of mistaken identity” and “the intended target was the first accused (McQuillan)”.

Alexander McQuillan struck the victim with a machete (Police Scotland/PA)

The prosecutor said Mullan and Mr Beaton had apparently been searching for McQuillan in Greenock on the day of the incident.

Mr Beaton chased after McQuillan and other men before he was hit by the car driven by Mullan, the advocate depute said.

Mr Beaton was repeatedly struck with the vehicle during the incident on Drumfrochar Road before Mullan left the scene.

The advocate depute said CCTV had captured some of the events.

As the victim was lying on the ground, McQuillan approached him and attacked him with a machete.

McQuillan had earlier been heard to laugh and refer to the victim being hit by “his own pal”, the court was told.

Emergency services were called to the scene and tried to assist Mr Beaton, but he was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow later the same evening.

McQuillan pled guilty to murder on Tuesday November 11 after Mullan had admitted murder on November 11 last year.

Lord Cubie said: “You have each accepted responsibility for the murder of Michael Beaton – each in different ways.”

The judge said that Mullan had hit Beaton with a car, but “in a grotesque twist you thought you were driving it at Mr McQuillan”.

Lord Cubie told the two men: “The consequences to the family are devastating…

“And each of you are responsible for that.”

Sentencing of the two men was deferred to December for justice social work reports.