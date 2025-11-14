Man who killed grandmother to gain money from will jailed for at least 26 years

A man who sneaked into his grandmother’s house while she slept and strangled her to gain money from her will has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years, as his mother declared she will struggle to forgive him.

Joshua Powell, 27, killed 96-year-old Emma Finch and then set fire to her home in Mill Road, Liss, Hampshire, in the early hours of May 17 last year.

Powell would visit his grandmother, whom he called oma, once a week, and called her the “one constant in my life that I could count on”, in an apology letter he wrote to Portsmouth Crown Court.

The court heard he was in debt and owed money to his landlord and “snapped”.

Judge Michael Bowes KC said: “Emma Finch, your grandmother, showed you great kindness and gave you a great deal of money during her life.

“You repaid her kindness by savagely killing her in the expectation of gaining money from her death under her will.”

The defendant’s mother, Catherine Powell, who is Ms Finch’s daughter, said in a victim impact statement that she “will struggle ever to forgive him for what he has done”.

Powell, of Elmfield Court, Lindford, pleaded guilty in May to murdering his grandmother.