King to celebrate 77th birthday with visit to Wales

The King is celebrating his 77th birthday with a trip to Wales, where he will meet homegrown stars from the worlds of art, heritage and culture.

On Friday, Charles and Camilla will visit South Wales, where his birthday will be marked with a reception at Cyfarthfa Castle near Merthyr Tydfil.

Actress Ruth Jones, TikTok creator Lewis Leigh, fashion designer Julien Macdonald and representatives from the Laura Ashley Foundation will be among the guests.

Representatives from the couple’s patronages, including The King’s Trust and the Royal Osteoporosis Society, and local businesses including Cocos Coffee and Candles, and Enaid Wellness, will also attend the community reception.

The King says goodbye to Pope Leo XIV (Aaron Chown/PA)

Cyfarthfa Castle, built as the residence of ironmaster William Crawshay II, is also celebrating its 200th anniversary.

The King’s birthday this year comes after a number of high-profile personal and public events that were both difficult and historic.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early last year and is continuing his regular treatment programme, believed to be a weekly session.

There has been the scandal over his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York.

Andrew’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein eventually led to Charles stripping him of his titles, putting an end to his public life.

Charles also paid a historic visit to the Vatican, where he became the first monarch since the Reformation to pray alongside the Pope in a public service.

Charles and Pope Leo XIV made history in what was seen as a symbolic moment of unity for Anglicans and Roman Catholics across the globe.

He also hosted US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, for a second state visit in September.