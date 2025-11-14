Diabetes app for young people hailed as ‘go-to resource’ rolled out

A website and app supporting children and young people with type 1 diabetes has been rolled out across Scotland, with the parent of one patient saying it has become her “go-to resource”.

The DigiBete platform provides age-appropriate resources and guidance for children, young people and families living with the lifelong condition, which occurs when the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

Funded by the Scottish Government until 2026, the platform offers educational videos, quizzes, and resources covering everything from managing blood glucose levels to dealing with sick days.

More than 3,000 people are now using the Digibete app (DigiBete/PA)

It has a communication tool that enables clinics to send personalised information to patients, and a personal diary where users can record insulin doses, appointments and notes.

The content automatically adapts as children mature, ensuring it supports people from diagnosis through to adulthood, and resources are available in more than 100 languages.

The DigiBete app is now being used by more than 3,000 people across Scotland following a “highly successful” scale-up programme.

Dr Robbie Lyndsay, national diabetes lead at NHS Scotland, said: “As clinicians, we are keen to try to provide timely, convenient information to people with diabetes.

“From discussion with paediatricians in Scotland they have been delighted to see this innovative approach and value future use of DigiBete.”

There are about 4,500 children and young people living with type 1 diabetes in Scotland.

Some children are being diagnosed as young as two, placing responsibility on parents and carers to understand and manage the condition.

Data from the pilot phase found 100% of clinicians surveyed wanted to continue using the platform, citing significant time savings as they no longer needed to create individual educational resources.

Parents and young people also praised the app’s accessibility and the reassurance it provided, particularly during critical transition periods such as moving from paediatric to adult care services.

Niomi from Glasgow discovered the DigiBete app when her five-year-old daughter Faith was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes earlier this year.

She said she was initially “overwhelmed” by how little she knew about the condition.

“There’s so much to understand about managing type 1 diabetes, and the information I was given at diagnosis is only the start,” she explained.

“What I love about the DigiBete app is that it’s become my go-to resource. I check it all the time for information, advice, and reassurance.

“It’s given me access to updated, reliable information exactly when I need it – whether it’s about managing blood sugars, sick days, or just understanding what’s happening with Faith’s condition.

“It’s made a real difference in how confident I feel managing her diabetes day to day.”

This was echoed by 20-year-old Emily, from Kinloss in Moray, who has spent a decade navigating the condition since being diagnosed aged 10.

Emily, 20, said the app provides practical tools and relevant information in one place (DHI/PA)

“When I was diagnosed, I didn’t understand any of it, and the information dump of different leaflets and handouts was massive,” she said.

“School was really hard because nobody, not even the teachers, really understood diabetes.

“Growing up, me and my mum have had to figure so much out on our own.

“The DigiBete app has been brilliant because it gives me practical tools and information that’s actually relevant to me in one place.

“I’m hopeful it will help me finally get my blood sugars to where they should be.”

The initiative is led by the Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre (DHI), which said it is an example of how using digital tools can support patients while reducing pressure on NHS services.

The DHI also said it helps address health inequalities as it gives families in remote and island communities access to the same high-quality educational resources as those in urban centres.

Michelle Brogan, who leads the diabetes portfolio at DHI, said: “This is exactly the kind of person-centred digital solution that shifts care towards prevention and self-management, which is at the heart of what DHI does.

“We have seen a fantastic response from the clinical community in Scotland and look forward to working together to expand its reach.”

DHI is currently doing an evaluation of the scale-up phase, and plans to put forward a business case for continued funding beyond 2026.

Public health minister Jenni Minto said: “I welcome this new support for young people with type 1 diabetes.

“Technology such as this can reduce the risk of long-term complications and improve lives.”

The DigiBete app is free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For more information about DigiBete, visit digibete.org.