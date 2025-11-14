Charity bids to return four ‘architects of the wild’ species to the Highlands

A charity is launching a bid to return four species described at the “architects of the wild” to the Scottish Highlands.

Following the release of beavers into a Highland glen last month, Trees for Life also wants to reintroduce lynx, red squirrels and a species of cattle considered the “modern-day aurochs”.

The rewilding charity says this will improve the environment and benefit communities through nature tourism.

It is seeking to raise £3.6 million to fund the missing species programme.

As well as beavers, lynx and red squirrels, Trees for Life also wants to introduce a cross-breed of cattle called the tauros, which is similar to the ancient aurochs – the wild ancestor of all domestic cattle.

Beavers were released at a Highland glen last month (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The charity said the Highlands could sustain a breeding population of about 250 lynx.

When beavers were released into Glen Affric in October, it was described as a moment of “wildlife history” for the species.

Trees for Life’s chief executive, Steve Micklewright, said: “By bringing back the forest-planting red squirrel; flood-preventing beaver; deer-managing lynx; and landscape-shaping aurochs through their modern-day descendant’ the tauros; we can restore nature at scale and breathe new life into the Highlands, so people and wildlife can thrive together.

“Returning these four important, carefully-chosen architects of the wild is about restarting the natural engines of Scotland’s ecosystems, boosting biodiversity, climate action and local economies, and giving people the chance to discover the wonder of a wilder landscape.

“The Highlands can become a beacon of hope in the fight against extinction and wildlife loss.”