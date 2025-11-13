UK economic growth slows ahead of Budget after JLR shutdown

UK economic growth slowed to 0.1% for the past three months in a blow to the Chancellor ahead of the autumn Budget.

Official figures also showed that the economy declined by 0.1% in September after the cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover hit activity in the manufacturing sector.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.1% between July and September, following a 0.3% increase between April and June.

Economists had predicted growth of 0.2% for the quarter, with expectations that September would show zero growth.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Growth slowed further in the third quarter of the year with both services and construction weaker than in the previous period.

“Across the quarter as a whole manufacturing drove the weakness in production.

“There was a particularly marked fall in car production in September, reflecting the impact of a cyber incident, as well as a decline in the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry.”