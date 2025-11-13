Two in court charged with murder after man’s body found in field

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man’s body was found in a field.

Police were called to the scene close to High Mathernock Farm near Kilmacolm, Inverclyde, at around 9.20am on Tuesday.

The body was identified as that of Robert Best, 50, who had been reported missing from Greenock that day.

Andrew Brodie, 51, and Stephen Shields, 44, were charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when they appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Neither man entered a plea.

Both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Police are continuing inquiries into a report of a disturbance in Lansbury Street, Greenock, which took place between 11pm on Monday November 10, and 3am on Tuesday November 11.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: “Our thoughts are with Robert’s family and friends at this time. We are providing them with support as our investigation continues.

“An extensive investigation is being carried out and I am asking anyone who was in the Lansbury Street area or near High Mathernock Farm at those times to get in touch.

“If you have CCTV, private footage or dash-cam footage of that may have captured something, please contact us.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital.”