Swinney ‘open’ to grooming gangs inquiry as he praises courage of survivors

John Swinney has said he is “open” to launching a national inquiry into grooming gangs in Scotland.

The First Minister is under pressure to launch a nationwide probe after an alleged victim of grooming gangs wrote to him.

The SNP leader lauded the survivor’s “courage” and urged victims to go to the police.

On Wednesday, Taylor, which is not her real name, sent a letter to Mr Swinney saying she and her friends were plied with alcohol and drugs and sexually abused by at least 10 men in Glasgow.

Taylor, who was 13 at the time, said in the letter she has been “deeply disappointed” by the First Minister and Police Scotland, accusing both of dismissing her complaints.

She called for a national inquiry.

An alleged victim of grooming gangs said she was disappointed with how police treated her complaint (Jane Barlow/PA)

During First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Swinney confirmed he had received the letter.

He said: “I want to express here to Parliament my admiration for her courage to speak out on such an important and very difficult subject, and I am deeply saddened to hear of any cases of sexual abuse and, as Parliament knows, I have taken significant action during my term in office as a minister to ensure that this issue has been addressed.”

Mr Swinney said the Government is already undertaking work through the National Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Strategic Group which will look at previous inquiries and recommend what action is needed in Scotland, while the national police force is also reviewing current and historical child abuse investigations.

Pressed by Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay to launch an inquiry, Mr Swinney said: “I reiterate that we remain open to the question of an inquiry on grooming gangs but what I am satisfied about is that the police will address these issues and that our judicial system will address them too, and we will reflect on whether there is any further scrutiny that is required in the light of those investigations.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay pressed the First Minister to launch a grooming gangs inquiry (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Findlay raised concerns from Taylor that police failed to investigate her complaints.

He said: “That’s the bit that gets me the most, because it could have been stopped, and it never was.”

He said victims of grooming gangs believe police have “turned a blind eye or even engaged in cover up”.

He told the First Minister: “Taylor and other victims say there must be a grooming gangs inquiry in Scotland.

“They say it’s the only way to uncover the scale of the abuse, establish why it went unchecked, and ensure that it cannot continue.

“It is not a historic problem – it is happening today.”

Taylor, who is now in her 20s, said in her letter she was targeted by a “Pakistani grooming gang” operating from flats in Govanhill and Rutherglen.

She said it is “clear” such abuse is still ongoing.

An alleged victim of grooming gangs in Glasgow has urged the Scottish Government to launch an inquiry (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Taylor said she had contacted Mr Swinney and Police Scotland directly after finding “upsetting information” within her care records. She said she had initially believed the care home, police and social services “knew nothing” about the alleged abuse she suffered “but my records say different”.

Taylor said she had chosen to “make sure my voice is heard” after receiving “dismissive replies” from the First Minister and Police Scotland.

She added: “I realised that following the child sexual abuse and child sexual exploitation I experienced at the hands of grooming gangs in Scotland almost two decades ago, nothing has been done to protect vulnerable children in Scotland.

“It is clear that it is still happening.”

She went on: “A full inquiry into grooming gangs in Scotland must follow any audit in order to protect children suffering now, and any potential victims in the future.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A complaint about the police was received in September 2025. The complainer was spoken to and we confirmed information had been passed to us, but since no report was made to police in reference to any crime, this complaint did not fit the criteria as a complaint about the police.

“The complainer was advised she should make a report to police if she had been a victim of a crime. The complainer confirmed she was happy to have the complaint closed with this advice.”

Detective Superintendent Nicky McGovern said: “We take a multi-agency approach when dealing with child sexual exploitation.

“Information is shared between partners but this would not necessarily instigate an immediate investigation, as we would require the express consent of the potential victim before proceeding.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of child sexual exploitation to contact us, and they can be assured we will take their report seriously and they will be supported by specialist officers.”