Plaque for Alice In Wonderland illustrator reinstalled after 65 years in storage

A plaque honouring Alice In Wonderland illustrator Sir John Tenniel has been reinstalled at a new London location after being kept in storage for 65 years.

The commemorative plate was originally unveiled by London County Council (LCC) in 1930 at Sir John’s Maida Vale home and was removed ahead of the building’s demolition in 1959, according to English Heritage.

Sir John Tenniel’s original London County Council plaque has been reinstalled (David Parry/PA)

Following a restoration process, the plaque was installed at 52 Fitz-George Avenue, West Kensington, where Sir John spent the final years of his life.

“Conservation specialists painstakingly cleaned the surface, removing decades-old mortar before using dry pigments and stone powders to recreate the original green glaze,” English Heritage said.

Sir John, who died in 1914 at the age of 93, illustrated Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland (1865) and Through The Looking-Glass, And What Alice Found There (1871) and was also known for his political cartoons.

This month marks 160 years since the release of Carroll’s first Alice In Wonderland book, which has gone on to inspire many adaptations.

English Heritage senior historian Howard Spencer said: “At nearly a hundred years old, this plaque has an extraordinary story.

The plaque has been installed at 52 Fitz-George Avenue in West Kensington (David Parry/PA)

“English Heritage has never conserved and reinstalled such a historic plaque before, so it was something of a leap of faith – but we’re delighted with the result.

“Seeing this fine early plaque returned to public view is a truly special moment for the Blue Plaques Scheme.”

English Heritage said this is the first time a plaque has been retrieved, conserved and returned to the city’s streets after such a long absence.