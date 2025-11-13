NHS waiting list falls as Streeting says health service ‘on road to recovery’

The waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England has fallen slightly, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting saying the NHS is “now on the road to recovery”.

The overall waiting list for planned treatment rose in June, July and August but new figures show it fell in September.

An estimated 7.39 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of September, relating to 6.24 million patients, down from 7.41 million treatments and 6.25 million patients at the end of August.

The list hit a record high in September 2023, with 7.77 million treatments and 6.50 million patients.

Mr Streeting said: “Thanks to the investment and modernisation this Government has made, waiting lists are falling and patients are being treated sooner.

“We are cutting waste to reinvest billions over the coming years in frontline care – less unnecessary bureaucracy and more services for patients.

“And at the Budget the Chancellor is protecting investment in the NHS, to rebuild after more than a decade of decline.

“The past year is the first time in 15 years that waiting lists have fallen. There’s a long way to go, but the NHS is now on the road to recovery.”

NHS England said A&E attendances and ambulance incidents were both a record for the month of October.

It also said 14.4 million flu vaccines have been delivered so far this autumn (14,419,345) – some 160,000 more than at the same point last year (14,253,063).

It comes as thousands of resident doctors across England are preparing to strike for five days from 7am on Friday.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said: “It is fantastic news that the health service managed to get the waiting list down in September, but there’s no doubt NHS staff will be approaching their limits this winter.

“Flu is peaking early and looking like it will be long lasting, while industrial action starting on Friday comes on the back of the busiest October in A&E in NHS history.

“Staff continue to work incredibly hard and, as ever, the public can play their part by getting flu, Covid, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) jabs if eligible.

“People should also use NHS 111 for non-urgent help, and call 999 or visit A&E for life-threatening emergencies – including during upcoming industrial action.”

The data on Thursday also shows 180,329 people in England had been waiting more than a year to start routine hospital treatment at the end of September, down from 190,549 at the end of August.

Some 2.4% of people on the list for hospital treatment had been waiting more than 52 weeks in September, down from 2.6% the previous month.

The Government and NHS England have set a target of March 2026 for this figure to be reduced to less than 1%.

Figures also show 1,489 patients in England are estimated to have been waiting more than 18 months to start routine hospital treatment at the end of September, up slightly from 1,418 in August.

A year earlier, in September 2024, the number stood at 2,701.