Kate’s Christmas carol service to celebrate the power of love

The power of love and togetherness are to be the focus of this year’s Christmas carol service, hosted by the Princess of Wales.

The Together At Christmas event, which is being led by Kate for the fifth time, is to take place at Westminster Abbey on December 5.

This year, Kate wanted to recognise and thank people around the country who are acting with love in their communities, contributing to a more cohesive and connected society.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the 2024 Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

Actors Hannah Waddingham, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor are set to give readings while carols will be sung by the Westminster Abbey choir, alongside musical performances.

The power of love theme was picked because in a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, the service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, organisers say.

This could be love within families, through friendships, across communities or even through moments of connection with strangers.

Guests at Westminster Abbey have been nominated by lord-lieutenants across the UK and charities linked with members of the royal family and also include people who have been invited after having shown love and kindness this year.

Members of the audience during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2024 (Aaron Chown/PA)

They will be greeted by a festive display created by horticulturist Jamie Butterworth based on the importance of nature in our lives while the Royal Horticultural Society is set to donate wreaths made by their ambassadors and schoolchildren.

The service aims to be a mix of traditional and modern elements to include people of all faiths and none.

Some 15 community carol services, held in places including the Coronation Street Visitor Centre, an arts centre in Newbury and a community farm in Gwent, are also set to take place across the UK with the same love and togetherness theme.

Armagh, Berkshire, Derbyshire, Dumfries, Dyfed, East Riding, Gwent, Greater Manchester, Isle of Wight, Lanarkshire, Nottinghamshire, Renfrewshire & Ayrshire, Suffolk, Wiltshire and Worcestershire are the locations for the community services which are to be hosted by lord-lieutenants and supported by The Royal Foundation.

The Westminster Abbey service is to air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and will be repeated on Christmas Day.