Eugenie shares passion for art as she mentors ‘changemakers’ for King’s charity

Princess Eugenie supported the King’s charity this week in her role as a mentor for its 35 under 35 network.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s youngest daughter took part in a mentoring session in London on Tuesday amid the ongoing scandal surrounding her father.

Eugenie gave the introductory address and told the gathered mentees how her passion for art has shaped her career.

Eugenie taking part in the mentoring session (The King’s Foundation/PA)

The princess, in remarks released by The King’s Foundation, said of the event: “It was fantastic to spend more time with the 35 under 35, who are such an incredible group of talented young people.

“I have enjoyed getting to know them better and hearing about their work and aspirations, and look forward to supporting their journeys into the future.

“My career has been shaped by a passion for the arts, so it’s a pleasure to be working with The King’s Foundation to support this inspirational group of artists and creatives.”

The session came the day before Hauser & Wirth, the art gallery for which Eugenie is a director, was accused of breaching Russian sanctions.

At a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Hauser & Wirth was alleged to have made “luxury goods”, namely a work of art titled Escape from Humanity by George Condo, “available to a person connected with Russia” between April and December 2022.

Eugenie is a mentor for the 35 under 35 network at the King’s charity (The King’s Foundation/PA)

There is no suggestion Eugenie was involved in the alleged supply of the painting.

A hearing will be held at Southwark Crown Court on December 16.

The King’s Foundation’s 35 under 35 have been brought together in the charity’s 35th anniversary year to promote the change Charles wants to see globally across sustainability, traditional crafts and the arts.

Newly released documents on Wednesday, meanwhile, continued the focus on Andrew, with an email from Jeffrey Epstein appearing to confirm a photograph of the former prince with his sex accuser Virginia Giuffre was real.

Andrew also told the paedophile financier Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell “I can’t take any more of this” as he pleaded with them to make it clear he was not involved in any allegations against them.

Hause & Wirth has been approached for comment.