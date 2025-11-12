Victims’ commissioner Baroness Helen Newlove dies after short illness

Baroness Helen Newlove, the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, has died following a short illness, her office has said.

The peer had twice served in the post having become a community campaigner and activist in the wake of the killing of her husband Garry outside his home after confronting vandals in 2007.

She first served in the role for six years from March 2013 to May 2019 before being re-appointed in October 2023. She was due to serve until the end of the year.

Her office paid tribute to her as a “committed and passionate advocate for victims”.

A statement read: “Under her leadership, the role of victims’ commissioner was transformed – growing in stature, influence and authority.

“She reshaped the office into a trusted voice and genuine force for victims: one that stands firmly on their side, champions their rights, and holds the justice system to account.

This transformation stands as a testament to her work and will remain her enduring legacy.”

Victims’ commissioner Baroness Helen Newlove has been praised for her work (House of Lords/PA)

Justice Secretary David Lammy said he was “deeply saddened” and paid tribute to Baroness Newlove as an “extraordinary public servant”.

The Deputy Prime Minister said: “As both victims’ commissioner, and Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords, Helen brought unparalleled experience and dedication to her roles.

“Helen was an extraordinary public servant whose life’s work and her legacy are defined by courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice.”