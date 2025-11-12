Streeting rules out bid to challenge Starmer amid ‘unhelpful’ briefing war

Wes Streeting has denied wanting to oust the Prime Minister, comparing rumours he is plotting a leadership challenge to conspiracy theories.

The Health Secretary categorically ruled out a bid to challenge Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday morning, describing rumours as “unhelpful” and “self-defeating”.

Asked if he would rule out demanding Sir Keir’s resignation after the Budget, he told Sky News: “Yes, and nor did I shoot JFK.

“I don’t know where Lord Lucan is, had nothing to do with Shergar, and I do think that the US did manage to do the moon landings. I don’t think they were fake.”

His comments follow a flurry of late-night briefings from Number 10 in which allies of the Prime Minister came out fighting on his behalf amid fears his job could be under threat after the Budget in two weeks’ time.

A spokesman for Mr Streeting was forced to deny reports that he has a group of some 50 Labour frontbenchers ready to walk away from Government should the November 26 financial statement land badly.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre front) stands with Labour Party MPs, some of whom won seats in the 2024 general election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The briefings came as part of a ploy to put down several senior Labour figures who are said to be “on manoeuvres” to supplant Sir Keir, according to reporting by the Guardian, Times and BBC, among others.

No 10 has singled out the Health Secretary to warn off other potential leadership challenges from senior Labour figures including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, the reports said.

On Wednesday, Mr Streeting dismissed the rumours, telling Sky News: “I think whoever’s been briefing this has been watching too much Celebrity Traitors, and this is just about the worst attack on a faithful I’ve seen since Joe Marler was kicked out and banished in the final.

“It’s totally self-defeating briefing, not least because it’s not true and I don’t understand how anyone thinks it’s helpful to the Prime Minister either.”

A No 10 insider, meanwhile, praised Mr Streeting as a brilliant Health Secretary, and insisted the reports were all hypothetical speculation.

The Prime Minister would fight any challenge to his leadership, the senior figure said, but added launching one would be irresponsible, and insisted Sir Keir was focused on governing.

However, one critic within Government told several news outlets No 10 had gone into “full bunker mode”.

Challengers for the Labour leadership can initiate an election with the support of 20% of the party’s MPs, which currently means 80 nominations would be needed.

Labour affiliates, including the trade unions, would be able to vote in the ballot alongside individual members.