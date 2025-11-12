Starmer condemns ‘unacceptable’ attack on Streeting amid leadership row

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned “completely unacceptable” briefings against Health Secretary Wes Streeting as a civil war erupted at the top of the Labour Party.

Mr Streeting has categorically denied that he was plotting to oust the Prime Minister and called for those in No 10 briefing against him to face the sack.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said “any attack on any member of my Cabinet is completely unacceptable”.

He said Mr Streeting was doing a “great job” as he highlighted his record on turning around the NHS.