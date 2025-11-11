Tim Davie tells staff the BBC must ‘stand up for our journalism’

Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie has told staff the corporation has to “stand up for our journalism”, insisting it will control its own narrative which “will not just be given by our enemies”.

Mr Davie quit on Sunday amid a scandal over the editing of a speech by Donald Trump, which has prompted the US president to threaten billion-dollar legal action.

In remarks to BBC staff seen by the PA news agency, he said: “We have to be very clear and stand up for our journalism.

“We are a unique and precious organisation, and I see the free press under pressure, I see the weaponisation. I think we’ve got to fight for our journalism.

“I’m really proud of our work, and the amazing work locally, globally, that we’re doing is utterly precious.”

He added: “We have made some mistakes that have cost us, but we need to fight for that.

“And I’m fiercely proud of that, and don’t let anyone stop you from thinking that we are doing a fantastic job.”

Mr Davie also alluded to “enemies” of the corporation, telling staff: “We will thrive and this narrative will not just be given by our enemies: It’s our narrative.”

A report from Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, raised concerns that a speech made by Mr Trump before the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 2021 had been selectively edited by the BBC for a Panorama documentary.

BBC chairman Samir Shah has apologised for an “error of judgment” over the editing.