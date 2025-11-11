NHS manager who raped girl, 12, after Snapchat grooming jailed for 28 years

A senior NHS manager who raped a 12-year-old and sexually abused five other girls after grooming them on Snapchat has been jailed for 28 years.

Leicestershire Police are urging any further victims of Paul Lipscombe to come forward after a court heard the 51-year-old told a probation officer he is a “monster” who has been committing sex offences against young girls since he was aged in his 20s.

The married executive – described as “devious” and “manipulative” – was seen to raise his eyebrows but remained calm as he was sentenced to a three-year jail term, a consecutive sentence of 25 years and one month, to be followed by an additional three-year period on licence after serving his sentences.

Lipscombe pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to 34 offences, including two counts of rape, three sexual assaults and 22 offences of sexual activity or incitement involving a child, relating to victims aged between 12 and 15.

A custody image of Paul Lipscombe was released after he was jailed (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Leicester Crown Court was told software expert Lipscombe, of Rothley, Leicestershire, also admitted making indecent photographs of children and distributing images, including some of his abuse victims.

The image-based offences included the use of AI technology to create indecent pictures and setting up a payment-based subscription service online selling videos of child abuse to gold, silver and bronze “members”.

Prosecutor Frida Hussain KC told Judge Keith Raynor on Monday that Lipscombe was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a missing girl when officers pulled over his white Tesla near a KFC in Birstall, near Leicester, in April last year.

Ms Hussain told the court the girl went missing from her home late at night and was picked up by Lipscombe nearby, before he took her to a hotel.

The court also heard the 15-year-old was given a “script” by Lipscombe, told to dial 999 and to falsely claim that she was “being abused” by others and was leaving home because she was unhappy.

Ms Hussain said of Lipscombe’s arrest: “He was cautioned and when he was cautioned he said: ‘I have not kidnapped anyone, I know exactly where she is.’

“He then told officers where she could be found.”

An image of Paul Lipscombe was recovered from Snapchat (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Lipscombe, who worked with the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust as a performance and informatics specialist, tried to “peddle a script” to officers that the girl was in danger at her home.

Police found the youngster at a rented address, Ms Hussain said, adding: “He accused other people of serious crimes simply in order to mask his own crimes.”

Follow-up searches at the hotel, of Lipscombe’s car and his home uncovered evidence that the youngster had been sexually assaulted, with items found including his phone, soft toys, restraints, an open bottle of vodka and another mobile which had been wiped of all data.

The court heard Lipscombe, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey suit and a striped tie, made no comment in initial police interviews and then refused to speak to police while in prison on remand.

Among many social media profiles, including Snapchat accounts in false names, was one in which Lipscombe said he was a keynote speaker and award-winning NHS expert.

Passing sentence on Tuesday, Judge Raynor told “warped” Lipscombe, who met five of the victims and committed an online offence against the sixth girl: “The evidence shows you to have been an intelligent, confident, resourceful and well-organised individual.

“You lived in a nice house with your wife and were proud of your wealth and the Tesla car parked on your drive.

Paul Lipscombe seen on body worn footage moments before he was handcuffed (Leicestershire Police/PA)

“The evidence shows you to have been devious, scheming and manipulative. You were bold in your offending and you took very high risks. The sexual abuse of young girls was an obsession in life for you.”

The judge added that the victims had been “truly vulnerable” and some had been groomed by being bought presents including toys and teddy bears.

Before sentence was passed, defence counsel Mary Prior KC told the court Lipscombe still has a sexual interest in children but had no previous convictions.

She said of the NHS worker: “He was also an award-winning employee of the National Health Service because of the work he had done, particularly during Covid, in reducing waiting times for patients and improving computer systems.

“He did live, aside from this awful part of him, a good and decent life and was a useful member of society.”

During her submissions, Ms Prior said nothing she said was an excuse or an explanation for Lipscombe’s “disgusting and despicable” actions.

The court heard Lipscombe provided another internet user with what amounted to a “paedophile’s step-by-step guide” to contacting young girls online, gaining their confidence and then arranging to meet them.

Leicestershire Police said the case was handled by detectives working for its dedicated Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU).

When initially contacting the girls, Lipscombe had told them he was in his late 20s or early 30s, police said.

Speaking after the court hearing, Detective Constable Lauren Speight, from the CAIU, said: “Our investigation into the offending carried out by this man is continuing.

“We suspect he may have been in contact with other girls and could well have committed sexual offences against others. We would urge anyone who has been in contact with him to contact us.

“We are specially trained to speak to children who may have been victims of similar offences.

“I would also like to praise the girls and their families. It is thanks to them that Lipscombe is now behind bars and unable to prey on children any more.”

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said: “We would like to praise the girls and their families, as well as Leicestershire Police, for their bravery and courage in bringing Paul Lipscombe to justice for these horrendous crimes.

“Following Lipscombe’s arrest in April 2024, we immediately suspended him before dismissing him from his administrative, non-patient facing role in June 2024.

“The Trust has and will continue to support Leicestershire Police with its investigations and has carried out its own internal review – nothing has been identified at this stage to indicate this individual’s criminal activity was committed as part of their role.”