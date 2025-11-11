MPs demand release of penguins ‘trapped in basement’ of London aquarium

A group of 75 MPs has joined animal welfare activists in calling for the release of 15 penguins “trapped in a basement without sunlight or fresh air” at the Sea Life London Aquarium.

The captivity of 15 gentoo penguins at the riverside attraction a short walk from Parliament is “un-British”, the MP leading the campaign said.

Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum signed the open letter calling for an urgent review into the welfare of the birds.

The aquarium, owned by Merlin Entertainments, opened its first penguin exhibit in May 2011 introducing 10 gentoo penguins from Edinburgh Zoo which “have now endured 14 years in a basement” equipped with a pool of only six to seven feet deep, according to campaigners.

(Born Free/PA)

In a letter to Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Emma Reynolds, the group asked her to “consider whether the penguins should be relocated to a more suitable facility better aligned with their behavioural, ecological and physiological needs”.

David Taylor, Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead and letter co-ordinator, said: “It’s un-British to keep penguins trapped in a basement with no daylight or fresh air.

“No animal should live like that, with their rights appearing to be traded for hard cash.

“Labour has always stood up for animals and we won’t stop until these penguins get the life they deserve.”

(l to r) Dale Vince, Chris Packham, Megan McCubbin and Feargal Sharkey at the Free the Fifteen protest (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The campaign has already received the backing of musician-turned-environmentalist Feargal Sharkey, who challenged the new Merlin Entertainments chief executive Fiona Eastwood to “swap places with the penguins”.

Naturalist and TV presenter Chris Packham, who attended a protest outside the aquarium last month, called it “a blight on the reputation of London’s attractions”.

Merlin Entertainments is co-run by Blackstone Group, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Kirkbi, the investment arm of the Lego family.

The British theme park giant owns a wide range of attractions across the UK, including Alton Towers, Legoland Windsor, Madame Tussauds, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures.

A petition by campaign group Freedom For Animals calling for the penguins to be moved into a better facility has received more than 37,000 signatures.

A spokesperson from the Merlin Entertainments’ conservation, welfare and education team said the enclosure replicates the penguin’s natural habitat, and is on the ground floor of the aquarium rather than in the basement.

“We know that many people care deeply about the Gentoo penguins at Sea Life London Aquarium – we do too,” a statement said.

“We have an incredible team of conservationists, animal welfare specialists, and aquarists who are with the penguins every day, making sure they’re healthy and thriving.

“And we don’t do this alone – we work with some of the best penguin experts in the world, including vets and specialists in penguin behaviour and habitat design.

“They helped us build Penguin Point which meets the high standards set by the Standards of Modern Zoo Practice, and we continue to be assessed by independent organisations like Global Humane Society and the International Zoo Veterinary Group.

“Penguin Point, located on the ground floor of the aquarium, was carefully designed to reflect important elements of the penguins’ natural environment as closely as possible to ensure good health, including climate-controlled temperature and filtered fresh air.

“These are things that can’t easily be replicated outdoors and releasing them into the wild simply isn’t a safe option for these penguins, who have always lived in human care.

“This is a complex issue. There’s a lot to consider, and we take every decision seriously, always guided by what’s best for the animals.

“We’re open. We’re listening. And we’ve always done what’s right for our animals based on expert advice and their individual needs. That’s a commitment we stand by.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “This Government is committed to the highest standards of animal welfare. We recently launched an overhaul of welfare standards in zoos to strengthen protections and ensure all animals – including gentoo penguins – are cared for in line with best practice.”