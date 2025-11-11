Jobless rate hits highest since early 2021 amid ‘weakening’ labour market

Britain’s jobless rate has surged to its highest level for more than four-and-a-half years and wage growth has slowed further as the labour market continues to weaken, according to official figures.

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a worse-than-expected rise in the rate of unemployment, to 5% in the three months to September, up from 4.8% in the three months to August and the highest level since early 2021.

This was more than the 4.9% expected by most analysts, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The ONS said average regular wage growth also pulled back again, to 4.6% in the three months to September, down from 4.7% in the previous three months, and was 0.8% higher after taking Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation into account.

Wage growth is now the lowest seen since April 2022.

In further evidence of a tough jobs market, the ONS said the number of workers on UK payrolls fell by 32,000 during October to 30.3 million, following a 32,000 drop the previous month.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Taken together these figures point to a weakening labour market.

“The number of people on payroll is falling, with revised tax data now showing falls in most of the last 12 months.

“Meanwhile the unemployment rate is up in the latest quarter to a post-pandemic high.”