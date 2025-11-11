In Pictures: UK falls silent to remember fallen service personnel

Emotional services have been held across the UK on the anniversary of the end of the First World War, with a two-minute silence observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

Members of the royal family led the commemorations.

The Princess of Wales joined members of the armed forces and emergency services at the Service of Remembrance to mark Armistice Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

Kate dressed in a military-style black coat and wore a wide-brimmed black hat adorned with a bow (Joe Giddens/PA)

Poppies were placed in front of The Armed Forces Memorial (Joe Giddens/PA)

Camilla laid a wreath at London Paddington train station as part of the Great Western Railway Poppies to Paddington event to mark Armistice Day (Ben Birchall/PA)

She looked at wreaths remembering those who died (Ben Birchall/PA)

The station was adorned with poppies and wreaths (Ben Birchall/PA)

Services took place across the UK, with major events held in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

DUP deputy leader Michelle Mcllveen MLA, DUP leader Gavin Robinson and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly attended a ceremony at Parliament Buildings in Stormont, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Colonel Allan Lapsley laid a wreath during the Armistice Day service in the Garden of Remembrance at the Scott Monument in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Colonel Martin Bell, from Veterans Scotland, was among those showing respects (Jane Barlow/PA)

People gathered under umbrellas to watch the ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the public marked the silence near the First World War soldier installation known as Tommy in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)