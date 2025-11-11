In Pictures: UK falls silent to remember fallen service personnel
The Queen and Princess of Wales attended two of the events which took place across the country.
Emotional services have been held across the UK on the anniversary of the end of the First World War, with a two-minute silence observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.
Members of the royal family led the commemorations.
Services took place across the UK, with major events held in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.