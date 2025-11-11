Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: UK falls silent to remember fallen service personnel

The Queen and Princess of Wales attended two of the events which took place across the country.

By contributor PA
Published
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: UK falls silent to remember fallen service personnel
Standard bearers took part in a Remembrance Day ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)

Emotional services have been held across the UK on the anniversary of the end of the First World War, with a two-minute silence observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

Members of the royal family led the commemorations.

The Princess of Wales with men saluting
The Princess of Wales joined members of the armed forces and emergency services at the Service of Remembrance to mark Armistice Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Princess of Wales
Kate dressed in a military-style black coat and wore a wide-brimmed black hat adorned with a bow (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Armed Forces Memorial
Poppies were placed in front of The Armed Forces Memorial (Joe Giddens/PA)
Camilla lays a wreath
Camilla laid a wreath at London Paddington train station as part of the Great Western Railway Poppies to Paddington event to mark Armistice Day (Ben Birchall/PA)
Camilla looks at wreaths
She looked at wreaths remembering those who died (Ben Birchall/PA)
Queen Camilla attends Poppies to Paddington initiative
The station was adorned with poppies and wreaths (Ben Birchall/PA)

Services took place across the UK, with major events held in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Michelle Mcllveen MLA, DUP leader Gavin Robinson and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly
DUP deputy leader Michelle Mcllveen MLA, DUP leader Gavin Robinson and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly attended a ceremony at Parliament Buildings in Stormont, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Colonel Allan Lapsley lays a wreath
Colonel Allan Lapsley laid a wreath during the Armistice Day service in the Garden of Remembrance at the Scott Monument in Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Colonel Martin Bell removes his hat to pay respects
Colonel Martin Bell, from Veterans Scotland, was among those showing respects (Jane Barlow/PA)
People under umbrellas watch a ceremony
People gathered under umbrellas to watch the ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)
A First World War soldier installation known as Tommy in Dover
Members of the public marked the silence near the First World War soldier installation known as Tommy in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Defence Secretary John Healey
Defence Secretary John Healey attended the Western Front Association’s Armistice Day ceremony at the Cenotaph (Stefan Rousseau/PA)