Catherine Connolly declared President of Ireland

Catherine Connolly has become the 10th President of Ireland following an inauguration ceremony at Dublin Castle.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Simon Harris were among those attending the ceremony in St Patrick’s Hall, where all Irish presidents have been inaugurated since 1938.

The independent TD from Galway, who is a former psychologist and barrister, repeated in Irish the Declaration of Office – which was read to her by Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell.

Ms Connolly then signed the declaration and was officially declared president.

Catherine Connolly arrives at Dublin Castle ahead of her inauguration as Ireland’s 10th president (Brian Lawless/PA)

A 21-gun salute was fired from Collins Barracks as Ms Connolly was handed the Seal of Office.

Inviting her to take the declaration, Taoiseach Mr Martin said he had no doubt that Ms Connolly “will serve our country well”.

Former Irish president Michael D Higgins, who left office on Monday, received a warm round of applause as he arrived in the hall for the ceremony.

Former Irish presidents Mary McAleese and Mary Robinson were also in attendance.

Former president Mary McAleese and her husband Martin McAleese arriving at Dublin Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill was in attendance, although deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was unable to attend due to Remembrance Day commitments.

Members of the judiciary, politicians and guests from a cross section of Irish society did attend the ceremony.

Ms Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery will next depart for Aras an Uachtarain, before returning later to Dublin Castle for a State reception dinner.

In Ms Connolly’s victory speech after her landslide win last month, she said she would be a president who “listens and reflects and who speaks when it’s necessary”, and who will emphasise peace, neutrality and climate change during her term.

She takes over from Mr Higgins, a popular president and poet who is seen to have expanded the role to become more political – a feature Ms Connolly has said she will build on.

Mr Higgins ended his 14-year-term in office at midnight.

Ms Connolly came through a turbulent election campaign to win 63% of valid first preference votes cast on October 24.

Catherine Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery are greeted by Tanaiste Simon Harris and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (Brian Lawless

Her victory was hailed as a significant moment for the left in Ireland as opposition parties had united to back her to prevent the two major parties – Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, who are currently government partners – from winning the presidency.

Ms Connolly went head-to-head with former Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys after ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin withdrew from campaigning following a 16-year-old dispute with an ex-tenant emerging.

His withdrawal weeks before polling day intensified criticism that the election offered voters limited options.

Another significant outcome of the presidential election was the record high number of votes deliberately spoiled: there were 213,738 invalid ballots, representing a tenfold increase in invalid ballots compared to the 2018 election.