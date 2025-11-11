Animal welfare groups call for end to live reindeer displays at festive events

More than 30 animal protection groups and experts have written an open letter urging event organisers to avoid using live reindeer in festive displays amid concerns about their welfare.

The letter highlights concerns around unsuitable environments and warns that the animals could suffer psychological stress and are at risk of physical and mental fatigue.

Animal protection groups OneKind, Animal Aid, Born Free and Freedom for Animals are leading the campaign to end the use of live reindeer events and displays across the UK.

The letter, with 35 signatories, has been sent to hundreds of event organisers across the country.

Animal welfare groups said reindeer belong in the wild (David Cheskin/PA)

It says that displaying live reindeer during the festive season is a “harmful and unnecessary practice which must now come to an end” and calls on event organisers to stop using the animals.

Eve Massie Bishop, head of campaigns and media for Scottish charity OneKind, said: “Thirty-five animal welfare experts have now joined the call to end the use of live reindeer in festive events, a clear signal that this practice is no longer acceptable in a society that values animal wellbeing.

“With growing evidence of stress and other welfare issues, and over 200 events already switching to creative, animal-free alternatives, it’s clear the time has come to put an end to this practice.

“Christmas is about community and compassion. Those values ought to be extended to animals as well.”

Last year, the groups obtained footage from eight Christmas events around the UK which they said highlight significant welfare concerns for reindeer.

They said that analysis by animal welfare expert Tayla Hammond found that 75% of the animals displayed stress indicators, such as trembling or avoidance.

The groups said that since 2018, at least 218 events that previously featured live animals have since switched to creative, animal-free alternatives such as VR sleigh rides and animatronic reindeer.

Laura Walton, co-director at Freedom For Animals, said: “Reindeer are magnificent animals, and they do not belong in shopping centres or car parks.

“They belong in the wild, where they can roam freely, form natural herds, and express the very behaviours that make them who they are – yet these events see them deprived of their liberty and autonomy, fenced in on display in noisy, crowded environments, and forced to perform for entertainment.”

Isobel McNally, campaign manager at Animal Aid, said there is “nothing magical about a sad, stressed, confused reindeer in a shopping centre or a town square”.

Chris Lewis, captivity research & policy manager at the Born Free Foundation, said: “We urge organisers to show their compassion this festive season by ending their use of reindeer at events.”

The letter has been sent to organisers of events around the country, including in Cornwall, London, Yorkshire, Moray, the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.