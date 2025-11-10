Woman who was stabbed in the neck in Birmingham dies of her injuries

A woman who was stabbed in the neck in Birmingham has died of her injuries, police have said.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck after she was stabbed on Smallbrook Queensway shortly before 9pm on Friday night but has since died in hospital, West Midlands Police has said.

Djeison Rafael, 21, who was charged with attempted murder, is expected to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Police said an application will be made to amend the charges to reflect the victim’s death.

The force said: “Extra officers will be around Birmingham city centre to offer reassurance as we understand this is a worrying incident.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who knows more about what happened or the movements of Rafael, who we believe was wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and rucksack on Friday evening (7 November).”

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting log 5503 of November 7 or visiting the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ25C21-PO1.