Woman taken to hospital after ‘harmful substance’ thrown at her in Glasgow

A woman was taken to hospital after a “harmful substance” was thrown at her in Glasgow city centre.

Police launched an appeal after the assault in Buchanan Street at about 6.20pm on Saturday.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment after emergency services were called.

Police said they were alerted to reports of a “harmful substance” being thrown at her.

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Chief Inspector Stephen McManus, of Police Scotland, said: “We understand this was a worrying incident and thank the public for their assistance.

“Officers will be in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach them.”