Trump threatens legal action against BBC over Panorama speech edit

Donald Trump has sent a letter to the BBC threatening legal action, following uproar over the editing of a speech by the US president in a Panorama documentary.

Critics said the Panorama edit was misleading and removed a section where Mr Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We will review the letter and respond directly in due course.”

BBC chair Samir Shah previously said the corporation has received communication from Mr Trump over the editing of the documentary, broadcast the week before last year’s US election, but did not confirm the US president has threatened to sue.

He said: “We are now considering how to reply to him.”

BBC chairman Samir Shah confirmed the BBC had received communication from Mr Trump (Danny Lawson/PA)

Asked directly if Mr Trump has said he will be suing the BBC, Mr Shah told culture editor Katie Razzall: “I do not know that yet, but he’s a litigious fellow so we should be prepared for all outcomes.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage said he spoke with Mr Trump on Friday, telling a London press conference: “He just said to me: ‘Is this how you treat your best ally?’

“It’s quite a powerful comment.”