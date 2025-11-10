Swinney calls for swift and decisive action in tackling climate crisis

The First Minister has called for swift and decisive action in “tackling the climate emergency” as the Cop30 UN Climate Summit gets under way.

Climate action secretary Gillian Martin is representing Scotland at the summit, which begins in Belem, Brazil, on Monday, and will end on November 21.

She will meet with activists, civil society partners from the Global South, and share learnings from Scotland’s Climate Justice Fund programmes.

Ahead of the summit, John Swinney said: “The next decade will be decisive in tackling the climate emergency, and Cop plays a vital role in that.

“We have no time to waste in protecting the future of our planet, protecting nature and supporting populations who are increasingly under threat from the destruction caused by the climate crisis.

“On my recent visit to Zambia and Malawi, I saw how the effects of climate change are already exacerbating poverty and inequality.

“We all have a moral responsibility to support countries who have done the least to cause the climate crisis but are feeling its effects most acutely – and Scotland will continue to play its part.”

He added: “The Scottish Government will be using its platform at COP30 to advocate for, and amplify the voices of, countries in the Global South, stand in solidarity with the international community and, in our capacity as Regions4 President and Under2 co-chair, advocate for greater inclusion of governments such as Scotland in international climate processes and policies.

“That includes seeking to inform the discussion on climate finance and justice, using our experiences with the Climate Justice Fund to call for a fairer approach to resolving the global debt crisis.

“While ensuring Scotland’s voice is heard on the international stage, we are taking action domestically to help ensure we reach our net zero targets.

“Our recently published draft Climate Change Plan sets out over 150 actions to reduce emissions up to 2040 across different sectors, and is the first climate plan in the UK to set out the costs and benefits of policies.”

Climate campaigners at Friends of the Earth Scotland (FES) have urged world leaders, including Mr Swinney, to use the talks as a means to deliver the action needed to halt climate change.

FES head of campaigns Caroline Rance said: “With the extreme climate impacts from Hurricane Melissa to the floods in Pakistan, it would be morally indefensible for world leaders to continue to block the real action needed to bring down climate pollution.

“Rich countries must pay their climate debt for the harm wreaked in countries who have done the least to cause the crisis but are on the sharpest end of impacts.

“In Scotland, the First Minister needs to speak out against the Rosebank oil field and get on with delivering a fair and fast transition away from an energy system that is destroying the climate and leaving people in the cold.

“It is a screaming injustice that oil and gas companies are still raking in billions in profits and sacking workers, whilst people cannot afford to heat their homes.”

She added: “Climate solutions done right are a chance to improve lives and tackle the cost of living – from warmer homes with lower bills, to better bus services that are affordable and reliable.

“Scottish ministers need to ensure their final climate plan meets the needs of the public rather than the wishlist of oil lobbyists.

“As climate campaigners we are marching in Glasgow for that better world we know is possible.

“We’ll be alongside those who are standing up for migrants, for workers, for people in Palestine and all who care about the natural world. Our hope comes from people taking action, not politicians making empty promises.”