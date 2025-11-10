One of four prisoners at large is now back in custody

One of four prisoners at large after being released in error is back in custody, it is understood.

Over the weekend, it emerged that a total of four offenders mistakenly freed – two released in June this year, and two in 2024 – remained at large.

Three are now understood to remain free, with one having been returned to custody.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman on Monday urged the public to help the police with their inquiries regarding the three other prisoners.

He told reporters: “The three remaining are subject to live police investigations. Obviously I’m limited in what I can say, but clearly we would urge anyone with any information to come forward to the police.”

Ministers have faced mounting pressure over releases in error after the double manhunt sparked by the releases of an Algerian sex offender and a fraudster from HMP Wandsworth.

Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was arrested on Friday after a police search following his release from the south-west London prison on October 29, which Scotland Yard said officers were only informed of on Tuesday.

Kaddour-Cherif was serving a sentence for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously been convicted for indecent exposure.

He is understood to have overstayed his visitor’s visa to the UK after arriving in 2019, and was in the process of being deported.

Another prisoner, Billy Smith, 35, who was also accidentally freed from Wandsworth on Monday – after having been sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences – handed himself back in on Thursday.

Justice Secretary David Lammy admitted on Friday there is a “mountain to climb” to tackle the crisis in the prisons system.

The blunders have intensified pressure on Mr Lammy following the mistaken release of Hadush Kebatu, whose arrest for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman while living in an asylum hotel sparked protests in Epping, Essex.

Stronger security checks were announced for prisons and an independent investigation was launched into releases in error after the now-deported Ethiopian national was accidentally freed from HMP Chelmsford on October 24.

Some 262 inmates were mistakenly let out in the year to March 2025 – a 128% increase on the 115 in the previous 12 months, according to the latest Government figures.

Of the total, 90 releases in error were of violent or sex offenders.