Farage attacks ‘global corporatism’ as he pitches to small business owners

The Government “only listens to big business”, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said as he set out his party’s pitch to small business owners.

Big businesses “virtually control and own the political arena”, Mr Farage said, as he vowed to cut red tape and regulation for business owners who are “literally living in fear about the inspector walking through the door”.

Speaking at a press event in central London, he told the 300 small and medium-sized business owners joining him that he understood the challenges they face.

“We get it. I’ve been in business, I’ve run my own businesses, as many of my colleagues have, as thousands of our members have,” he said.

“Some on the left will tell you ‘the economy is failing because capitalism is failing’. No. We’re not living in capitalism, we’re living in an age of global corporatism. We’re living in an age where the big businesses virtually control and own the political arena.”

Mr Farage urged small business owners to join a new group supporting the party, Small Business for Reform, telling the audience: “My message today is very, very simple: The Conservatives betrayed you on small business, Labour doesn’t have any comprehension of actually what you do as small business, we do.

“Today, as we launch Small Business for Reform, we are looking for tens of thousands of businesses up and down this country to join this organisation,” he added.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking during a press conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Referencing the business owners in the room, Mr Farage said: “Capitalism is what these people do. Free enterprise is what these people do. These people take risks. They risk their own money. They go to the bank and borrow money.

“They have no idea at the start whether their business concept will work or not, and many of them will have failures along the way, but that’s what free market enterprise is about. It’s about risk. It’s about reward.”

The Reform leader said small business owners who make money “despite everything” are treated as if it is “wrong to be successful”.

“We will champion success,” he said, adding: “Every innovation comes originally from somebody who’s got a new idea.

“With good small business, with a healthy marketplace, you get increased choice for customers, you get better pricing, and you get better and greater technological development.”

Kevin Byrne, founder of the online directory Checkatrade, gave his backing to Reform UK.

Speaking at the event, he said: “Right now, I just don’t feel or see or sense there’s a vision for this country outside of Reform.

“I was asked before I come on the stage, ‘Kev, why have you come over to Reform?’

“And I said, it’s desperation and disappointment.”