Duchess of Sussex announces release date for Netflix Christmas special

The Duchess of Sussex has announced the release date for the festive edition of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The show, which sees Meghan offer hosting tips while she cooks with celebrity friends, was savaged by critics following its release in March.

A second series was released in August and the former Suits actress, 44, has revealed her Christmas special will arrive to the streaming platform on December 3.

This will coincide with the King’s plans to host a state visit by the president of Germany between December 3-5.

The duchess made the announcement on her Instagram account and shared a look at her festive holiday table – which includes candles, glassware, ribbons, and greenery.

According to a description from Netflix, Meghan “shares her favourite holiday traditions, seasonal crafts and family recipes with friends old and new” in the special.

Queer Eye star Tan France, US model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen and podcaster Jay Shetty were among the celebrity guests during season two of With Love, Meghan.

The show’s launch in March coincided with the unveiling of Meghan’s As Ever brand, which sells products including raspberry jam and flower sprinkles, which she repeatedly promotes throughout the show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secured a lucrative contract with Netflix, thought to be worth more than 100 million dollars (£74 million), in 2020, after quitting as senior working royals.

Harry and Meghan announced they had signed a new “multi-year, first look deal for film and television projects” with the streaming platform in August.

The Duchess of Sussex in an episode of With Love, Meghan (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix/PA)

Meghan described the deal as “an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership”, despite rumours the streaming giant may be pivoting away from her and Harry.

Last month, speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC, Meghan compared her Netflix partnership to the Obamas’ own deal for their production company Higher Ground, adding the new contract offered her and Harry “flexibility” and the chance to “shop content that might not be the right fit for Netflix”.

When asked whether With Love, Meghan will come back for a third season, the duchess did not give a clear indication.