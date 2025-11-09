Second World War veterans applauded as nation pays Remembrance Sunday tribute

Veterans of the Second World War have been applauded as they arrived at the Remembrance Sunday service before the royal family leads the nation in honouring those who have died in conflict.

The King will lead the two-minute silence at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall at 11am.

He will be joined by the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family as well as senior politicians who will lay wreaths to honour the fallen, including Sir Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Sir Ed Davey.

The Band of the Royal Marines march on Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)

Some 10,000 armed forces veterans will take part in the annual Royal British Legion’s march-past, including about three D-Day veterans among the 20 Second World War veterans marking 80 years since the conflict ended in 1945.

Around a dozen people wearing military uniforms and poppies were pushed in wheelchairs in Whitehall while respectful applause rang out near the Cenotaph and one of the veterans saluted.

Among those set to march is 101-year-old Donald Poole, a Royal Army Ordnance Corps technician who handled defective explosives or enemy ammunition.

Originally from Bromley, Kent, he was serving in India in 1945 when Japan’s surrender was announced, sparking an impromptu celebration.

Veterans wait to get in to position on Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “It is a great honour to be able to pay tribute to the poor souls who have died in all conflicts and I know how lucky I am to still be here thanks to all those who have fought and served, past and present.

“I also want to pay tribute to the civilian services who suffered during the Second World War, particularly the fire service, who saved so many lives during the Blitz – many of whom lost their own.”

Henry Rice, a former signalman who arrived off Juno Beach five days after D-Day, and Mervyn Kersh who arrived in Normandy aged 19, three days after the start of the D-Day invasion, were also among those in attendance on Sunday.

Sid Machin, one of the six 101-year-olds registered to march, was also present and is one of the last surviving “Chindit” soldiers from the Second World War’s Burma campaign.

As a young man of about 19, Mr Machin landed behind enemy lines in a glider at night in the jungle, as part of a special forces unit in Burma (now Myanmar), which wreaked havoc on Japanese supply lines and infrastructure.