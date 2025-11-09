Remembrance Sunday marked in events across the island of Ireland

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly laid wreaths at the cenotaph at Belfast City Hall as part of a Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

In Enniskillen, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn were among those who gathered to commemorate the war dead and also remember those killed in an IRA bomb at the Co Fermanagh town’s war memorial in 1987.

In Dublin, outgoing Irish President Michael D Higgins marked his penultimate day in office by laying a wreath at a remembrance service at St Patrick’s Cathedral.

Irish President Michael D Higgins, left, arrives at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin for a Remembrance Sunday service (Conor O’Mearain/PA)

Similar events were held elsewhere on the island as part of the commemorations to mark the 107th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

In Belfast, hundreds of people gathered in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall and on the streets outside as members of the armed forces and representatives from associated organisations participated in the service to remember those who died in conflict.

Ms O’Neill’s laurel wreath bore a card with the words: “Today, as First Minister, I remember all lives lost in the horror of war and conflict.

“Through understanding and respect for our differences, we can build a stronger, more compassionate, and united society.”

Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly during the service at the cenotaph in Belfast (Bairbre Holmes/PA)

Ms O’Neill last year became the first senior Sinn Fein figure to take part in such an event in Northern Ireland.

Deputy First Minister Ms Little-Pengelly, Ireland’s Minister for Education and Youth, Helen McEntee, and Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, also laid wreaths in Belfast.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Mr Martin resumed a tradition started in 2012 for the Irish premier to attend the service in Enniskillen.

His wreath read “in remembrance on behalf of the Irish Government”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin resumed a tradition started in 2012 for the Irish premier to attend the service in Enniskillen (Liam McBurney/PA)

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Mr Benn also attended as the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War was also commemorated.

Saturday marked the 38th anniversary of a bomb explosion before a Remembrance Day service in Enniskillen, which killed 11 people.

After Sunday’s remembrance ceremony and subsequent church service, Mr Martin said he felt it was important that the Irish government was represented at Enniskillen every year, not only to remember the war dead but also to mark the “shocking atrocity” of 1987.

“Enniskillen always has a particular part in our memories in terms of the shocking killings that occurred, but also then, out of that, that sense and that thrust for peace and for reconciliation and for building bonds and understanding,” he said.

“And that, to me, is why I’m here today, to remember that.”

Mr Higgins attended an evensong service at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin on Sunday – his second-to-last-day in office (Conor O’Mearain/PA)

It has been tradition for the sitting taoiseach to attend the Enniskillen memorial since 2012 when Enda Kenny became the first to do so.

Last year, then-taoiseach Simon Harris did not attend the event, saying he had taken advice from his “most senior officials” and did not take part because he believed a representative from the Northern Ireland Executive would not be attending.

The presence of taoisigh in Enniskillen is seen as symbolic of the greater recognition afforded in the Republic of Ireland to Irishmen who fought and died serving in the British Army in the First World War.

On his second-to-last-day in office, Mr Higgins attended an evensong service at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.

The cathedral’s dean, the Very Reverend William Morton, said: “President Higgins, as you reach the very end of your presidential office, we in St Patrick’s Cathedral say thank you for your generous support, friendship and encouragement, and we wish you God’s gracious blessing in the years ahead.”