Armed forces head says UK security ‘not responsibility of military alone’

The chief of Britain’s armed forces said the nation’s security “is not the responsibility of the military alone”.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the Chief of Defence Staff, said it was important for society to “understand the stakes” of maintaining the country’s safety.

Sir Richard’s comments on Remembrance Sunday were echoed by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who described it as “tragic and concerning” that many people no longer felt the call to serve their country.

Kemi Badenoch claimed only 10% of those aged 18 to 28 would go to war for their country (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Richard took over as Chief of the Defence Staff in September and is responsible for delivering the strategic defence review published in June at a time when the Government is seeking to boost defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by April 2027.

Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, Sir Richard warned of an “increasingly uncertain world”.

Citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as highlighting that European countries were not as safe as they once were, he said: “This conflict reminds us that peace is never guaranteed. It (the UK) must be defended, and sometimes at great cost.

“Whether deterring aggression on Nato’s eastern flank, supporting hurricane relief efforts in the Caribbean, or protecting critical undersea cables at home, we can be proud of our armed forces and what they do for the nation.

“But defence is not the responsibility of the military alone. It is a national endeavour. It requires investment, innovation, and the support of a society that understands the stakes.”

Mrs Badenoch told the Telegraph the country was “losing a sense of who we are and what we’re fighting for”.

She said “a slow erosion of pride in our schools, our institutions, even parts of our media where the story of Britain is too often told through shame” was affecting national morale, while saying only 10% of those aged between 18 and 28 would be prepared to go to war for the country.

She added: “A nation is only a nation when people are prepared to defend it. And it is both tragic and concerning that many people in Britain today no longer feel that call.”