Former Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson dies aged 68

Former Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson has died aged 68 after a short battle with lung cancer.

The television presenter and motoring journalist died “peacefully surrounded by his family” on Saturday November 8, a statement from his family said.

Willson was one of the first hosts on the hit BBC motoring show, alongside Jeremy Clarkson, before he went on to front Fifth Gear.

Motoring expert Quentin Willson has died (Matt Crossick/PA)

The statement said: “A true national treasure, Quentin brought the joy of motoring, from combustion to electric, into our living rooms.”

The broadcaster created and presented Britain’s Worst Drivers and The Car’s The Star and went on to perform on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 where he continues to hold the lowest score in the show’s history.

He was also an avid “consumer champion”, advocating for a number of campaigns including helping to freeze fuel duty with his FairFuel campaign and recently worked “tirelessly” to make electric vehicles affordable through his FairCharge campaign.

The statement continued: “Long before it was fashionable, he championed the GM EV1 and the promise of electric cars, proving he was always ahead of the curve.

“Much-loved husband to Michaela, devoted father to Mercedes, Max and Mini, and cherished grandfather to Saskia, Xander & Roxana. Quentin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him personally and professionally.

Motoring journalist Quentin Willson addresses members of the RAC and FairFuelUK in Westminster (Hugo Philpott/PA)

“The void he has left can never be filled. His knowledge was not just learned but lived; a library of experience now beyond our reach.”

The family asked for privacy and said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.