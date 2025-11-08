BBC expected to apologise over Panorama edit of Trump speech

The BBC is expected to apologise for the way a speech by US president Donald Trump was edited in an episode of Panorama.

It comes after The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that a memo on impartiality by Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s editorial standards committee, raised concerns in the summer.

A row has since erupted between Boris Johnson and BBC presenter Nick Robinson after the former prime minister accused the broadcaster of “arrogance” following claims of a political campaign to “destroy” the corporation.

The edit came during the Panorama programme Trump: A Second Chance? (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The concerns regard clips spliced together from sections of the US president’s speech on January 6 2021 to make it appear he told supporters he was going to walk to the US Capitol with them to “fight like hell” in the documentary Trump: A Second Chance? which was broadcast by the BBC the week before last year’s US election.

Since the Telegraph revealed the internal memo, the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee demanded information from BBC chairman Samir Shah and asked what actions he will take to address the concerns.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC chairman will provide a full response to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Monday.”

Dame Caroline Dinenage, who signed the letter on behalf of the committee, said: “The BBC clearly has serious questions to answer regarding both its editorial standards and the way in which concerns are handled by senior management.

“The corporation must set the benchmark for accurate and fair reporting, especially in a media landscape where it is all too easy to find news presented in a less than impartial way.

Dame Caroline Dinenage signed the letter on behalf of the committee (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

“The committee needs to be reassured that those at the very top of the BBC are treating these issues with the seriousness they deserve and taking decisive steps to uphold the corporation’s reputation for integrity and public trust.”

Following Tuesday’s reports, Downing Street said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and senior officials in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport had received a copy of the memo and were “assured” by the BBC that the broadcaster will be examining the issues raised in the report.

On Saturday, Robinson questioned who would think Mr Johnson was “well-placed to lecture anyone else on upholding standards and admitting mistakes” after the former prime minister described his remarks as a “diversionary tactic”.

The presenter of BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme had said on the show there was “a genuine concern about editorial standards and mistakes” at the broadcaster, but added: “There is also a political campaign by people who want to destroy the organisation that you are currently listening to.

“Both things are happening at the same time.”

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday later, Mr Johnson said: “There is a difference between trying to destroy the BBC and trying to hold it to account.

“This is just a diversionary tactic from an organisation that is too arrogant to think it might be at fault.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said there is a difference between trying to destroy the BBC and attempting to hold it to account (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Robinson then hit back in a post on X, saying: “Hands up all those who think (Boris Johnson) is well placed to lecture anyone else on upholding standards (and) admitting mistakes.”

He went on: “We live in a time of deep divisions – about politics and culture – Gaza/Israel, trans and women’s rights, Donald Trump’s policies and politics – to name just three.

“The BBC like many public organisations faces competing pressures about how we should navigate these treacherous waters. We, like others, undoubtedly make mistakes. We, like others, need to listen and learn. We can & will do better but we should stand up to those who prefer propaganda and disinformation.”

BBC political journalist Nick Robinson said the corporation is facing competing pressures (Yui Mok/PA)

The leading presenter was backed up by fellow senior BBC journalist John Simpson, who said his initial remarks had been “exactly right.”

Mr Trump’s press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in the first comments by the White House on the row, had earlier told the Telegraph: “This purposefully dishonestly, selectively edited clip by the BBC is further evidence that they are total, 100% fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom.”