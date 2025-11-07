Suspected thief arrested after running into path of chief constable

A suspected shoplifter has been arrested after running into the path of a chief constable.

The suspect was being chased on foot by officers following a reported theft from a store in Bury when he ran in the direction of the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Sedgley Park training centre, where Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson had been welcoming a new cohort of officers at a passing out parade.

A GMP spokesman said Sir Stephen spotted the pursuit and got ahead of the suspect, detaining him as officers arrived to make the arrest.

Body-worn footage from an officer, released by the force, showed the chief holding the suspect as he was placed under arrest.

Another man and a woman were also detained close by in connection with the incident, where a security guard was allegedly assaulted, the force said.

The three suspects, all aged in their 30s, remain in custody on suspicion of theft.

The force spokesman said the arrests were the latest action as part of increased pro-active enforcement of shop theft across the area.