Stop and search powers remain in place after protests before Aston Villa match

Stop and search powers remain in place in Birmingham after 11 people were arrested ahead of Aston Villa’s football match with Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

More than 700 police officers were on duty for the Europa League clash on Thursday amid concerns over potential disorder after visiting fans were barred from attending the match on public safety concerns.

Around 200 protesters, including members of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, gathered near Villa Park’s Trinity Road Stand before the match to demand Israel is excluded from international football.

Palestinian flags and banners calling for a boycott of Israel were placed on the ground beside Trinity Road amid pro-Palestinian chants.

Police officers watch over pro-Palestine protesters (Joe Giddens/PA)

West Midlands Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested for failing to comply with an order to remove a face mask, while a 17-year-old boy was arrested for failing to comply with a dispersal order.

Five other people were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences in the area and another person was arrested for breach of the peace.

Elsewhere, a 21-year-old was arrested after allegedly trying to throw fireworks into the ground, while a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

The force later said that section 60 powers are in place until 3am on Friday in Birmingham, allowing officers to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

Five flatbed vehicles were driven past the ground prior to kick-off carrying electronic billboards showing messages opposing antisemitism.

One of the messages, beside a Star of David, read “Ban hatred not fans” while another carried a quote from Thierry Henry saying football is not about goals but bringing people together.

Around 40 protesters, one carrying an Israeli flag, and others carrying posters saying “keep antisemitism out of football”, gathered on a basketball court on Witton Lane, close to the Doug Ellis Stand, to hear various speakers oppose the ban on Maccabi fans.

The Revd Tim Gutmann, founder of Christian Action Against Antisemitism, told the crowd that the protest was against “an ancient hate and an ancient evil that hasn’t stopped, and has again risen in our time”.

Villa supporter Adam Selway arrived for the match wearing a half-and-half scarf in the colours of the home side and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 48-year-old said he was not making any political statement, felt sympathy with fans unable to attend and simply wanted to watch a football match.

“It’s not about politics, it’s about football,” he said. “It’s not the Villa fans that don’t want anyone here – the Villa fans want the away fans here.”

Maccabi announced they would decline any away tickets for the clash after the Government said it was “working around the clock” to ensure fans from both sides could attend.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had called for the ban on away fans to be overturned, saying it was “the wrong decision”.