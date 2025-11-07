Prince of Wales pledges support for Brazilian indigenous communities

The Prince of Wales has pledged to “support” Brazil’s indigenous communities at the frontline of safeguarding the Amazon.

William met a group of indigenous leaders from across the South American nation as his Brazil tour ended and hailed them as “guardians”.

The Prince of Wales met representatives and leaders of Indigenous Peoples during a visit to Museu Emilio Goeldi, Belem, which is the oldest museum in the Amazon (Aaron Chown/PA)

The future King travelled to the South American country to stage his Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday and the following day gave a landmark speech at the Cop30 UN Climate Change summit in Belem, a city in the Amazon.

In a mini-rainforest oasis in the centre of Belem, home to the Museu Emílio Goeldi, a museum focused on the scientific study of the Amazon’s natural and sociocultural systems, William told the leaders, “We appreciate you all”.

He went on to say: “Thank you so much, all of you, we do hope things improve and everyone realises the importance of what indigenous people and communities do to protect the natural world.

“You are the guardians and protectors that we all need to support.”

The Prince of Wales is given a gift as he meets with young Brazilian leaders (Aaron Chown/PA)

Among the five leaders William met was Juma Xipaia, 33, who has received death threats from organised crime and her fight to protect the Amazon was featured in the documentary Yanuni, which she co-produced with Hollywood star Leonardo Di Caprio.

The film looks at her fight, since childhood, against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the Xingu river of the Amazon.

She told William how big business was ruining the environment, specifically in the form of the Belo Monte dam, the third largest in the world, and the Belo Sun mine.

William heard how big business was ruining the environment from indigenous leaders (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking through a translator after meeting William, she said: “I told him that it is getting worse because of violence.

“I am a young woman and leader of my people, and I have already received six direct death threats and have been under protection from the UN for some time and decided to get back to my territory because an organised crime organisation was threatening our territory.”

She added that indigenous communities also faced “struggles around drugs, alcohol and violence against women and girls.”