Officers ‘traumatised’ after being assaulted by fans during Celtic v Falkirk tie

Two officers and a steward were left “shaken and traumatised” after being assaulted by a group of fans at a recent Scottish Premiership football match, a senior police officer has said.

The incident happened during the game between Celtic and Falkirk at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Wednesday October 29.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland described the disorder as “unacceptable”, and said the force was doing everything it could to trace those responsible.

“We utterly condemn the unacceptable disorder on Wednesday October 29 within Celtic Park after two officers and a steward were assaulted by a large group of fans,” he said.

“No-one should be harmed or intimidated while carrying out their duties and being assaulted is not part of the job.

“This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are doing everything we can to trace those involved and hold them accountable.

“We recognise that only a small percentage of fans behave in such a way and cause disorder, but encourage all supporters to take personal responsibility for their conduct at matches.

“The officers and steward were left extremely shaken and traumatised by the incident and are being offered support.

“We work closely with all clubs and event organisers to assist their plans for maintaining public safety.”

Anybody with information about these assaults and disorder is asked to call 101 quoting reference PS-20251029-2196.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.