Kate and Gerry McCann ‘take no pleasure’ after woman convicted of harassing them

Kate and Gerry McCann have said they “take no pleasure in the result” after a Polish woman, who claimed to be their missing daughter Madeleine, was convicted of harassing them, adding that they “only wanted the harassment to stop”.

Julia Wandelt was found guilty of harassment on Friday after turning up at the McCann’s home, sending sinister letters and messages and repeatedly begging for a DNA test. She was found not guilty of stalking.

The 24-year-old faces deportation following the guilty verdict and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, which is less than the time she has already served on remand awaiting trial.

She was also made the subject of a restraining order, with a judge telling her she poses a “significant risk of the harassment of the McCanns in future”.

Following the verdict and sentence, the McCanns’ statement read: “Despite the jury’s guilty verdict of harassment, we take no pleasure in the result.

“Like most people, we did not want to go through a court process and only wanted the harassment to stop.

“The decision to prosecute was taken by the Crown Prosecution Service, based on the evidence gathered by the police.

“We hope Ms Wandelt will receive the appropriate care & support she needs and any vulnerability will not be exploited by others.

Madeleine McCann disappeared from a holiday flat in Portugal in 2007 (PA)

“If anyone has new evidence relating to Madeleine’s disappearance, please pass this on to the police.”

A five-week trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Wandelt claimed to have memories, induced by hypnosis sessions, of being abducted and of living with the McCanns as a child, including feeding Madeleine’s younger brother, Sean, and playing ring-a-ring-a-roses.

Jurors heard Wandelt, who had an emotional outburst while Mrs McCann gave evidence against her, tried to persuade “anybody prepared to listen” that she was Madeleine, and that she had been kidnapped from Portugal and abused with other girls in Poland.

Wandelt called and messaged Mrs McCann more than 60 times in one day on April 13 last year, claiming to have a memory of the mother stroking her head and saying she would find her before the abduction.

Her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, was found not guilty of stalking and harassment.

Sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cutts told Wandelt her “pestering” and “badgering” of the McCanns was “unwarranted” and “unkind”.

She told the defendant: “They (the McCanns) were entitled to refuse to engage with you, particularly in the sad circumstances in which they live with the disappearance of Madeleine.

“They have suffered from that disappearance of their young child for many years, they are entitled to their privacy and to get on with their lives in the best way they can and to decide with whom, and with whom not, they will engage.

Karen Spragg has been found not guilty of stalking and harassment (Jacob King/PA)

“Your constant pestering, badgering and eventually attendance at their home address on a dark evening in December was unwarranted, unkind, and as the jury have now found, criminal.”

Wandelt, who sat beside Spragg in the dock, gasped at the verdicts, while Spragg cried.

Wandelt and Spragg held hands in the dock before the verdicts were handed down, after the jury deliberated for more than seven hours.

Before the judge reconvened court to discuss her sentence, Wandelt appeared to be sobbing in a room behind the dock.

The judge told her barrister she would “need to compose herself” for sentence, but she was satisfied Wandelt did not need to be present while representations were made.

Wandelt was convicted of harassment on Friday (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Prosecution counsel Michael Duck KC said a restraining order was sought against Wandelt because there had been “plain harassment” against the McCann family.

Sentencing Wandelt, as she eventually made her way back into the dock, Mrs Justice Cutts said it was not for her to decide whether she would be released.

She said: “It’s not for me to say that you could be released at this point, notwithstanding that you have served your sentence.

“A notice of deportation has been served on you and it’s a matter for the secretary of state as to how things proceed.”

Mr and Mrs McCann were confronted by Wandelt on their driveway last December, where they were begged for a DNA test.

Both Madeleine’s parents gave evidence during the trial, from behind a curtain shielding them from Wandelt.

During their emotional evidence, Mr McCann said he and his wife still cling on to hope that Madeleine may be alive today.

He also claimed Wandelt’s actions were hampering the ongoing inquiry into his daughter’s disappearance, while Mrs McCann said she had been distressed by Wandelt’s behaviour, particularly a letter sent by the defendant addressing her as “mum”.

In recordings of the interaction outside their home, Mrs McCann can be heard saying: “You’re causing us a lot of distress.”

Members of the media outside Leicester Crown Court where the trial was taking place (Jacob King/PA)

The following day, the couple received a sinister letter addressed, “Dear Mum (Kate)” and signed “Lots of love, Madeleine”.

Wandelt referred to Mrs McCann as “mummy” and said “you are my real mother” in other messages sent to her phone.

She told the jury during her evidence that she persistently contacted Mr and Mrs McCann because she thought they were being “misled” by the police and she wanted a DNA test to prove her relationship to them.

Wandelt also told jurors she believes Mr McCann was involved in Madeleine’s disappearance and that Mrs McCann knew of the abduction, but they “had no other choice”.

The defendant also suggested that the ongoing police investigation into the girl’s disappearance, called Operation Grange, which has received more than £13 million in funding, involves money laundering.

Forensic expert Rosalyn Hammond told jurors “Julia Wandelt cannot be Madeleine McCann” because their DNA profiles do not match.

Wandelt’s DNA sample was taken by police after she was arrested at Bristol Airport in February, which was against the investigation’s policy, in an attempt to “stop her behaviour” towards the McCanns.

Her profile was compared with a sample recovered from Madeleine’s embroidered pillowcase at the family home in Rothley, Leicestershire, days after she disappeared and a blood sample taken when she was born.

Asked in court whether she still thought she was Madeleine, Wandelt said she was “50/50” and added she would like to see the full paperwork proving they are different people.

The following day in the witness box, Wandelt said: “I do believe I’m her. I do remember them but I’m exhausted, I’m completely exhausted with all of this.”

Wandelt told the trial she could not remember early parts of her childhood, and after looking into missing persons cases she realised she had a similar mark in her eye to Madeleine.

Madeleine’s 2007 disappearance during a holiday at a resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal, remains unsolved.