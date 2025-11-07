Four Labour MPs suspended for rebelling on welfare have the whip restored

Four Labour MPs suspended for repeatedly rebelling against the Government have had the whip restored.

Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman, and Rachael Maskell will no longer sit as independents in the Commons following a review of their recent conduct, Labour sources said.

The four MPs had on several occasions rebelled against the Government in the run-up to their suspension.

Their most significant rebellion was that against welfare reforms being spearheaded by ministers, which the rebel MPs feared would harm people claiming disability benefits.