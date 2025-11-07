Four Labour MPs suspended for rebelling on welfare have the whip restored
Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman, and Rachael Maskell will no longer sit as independents in the Commons.
By contributor David Lynch, PA Political Correspondent

Four Labour MPs suspended for repeatedly rebelling against the Government have had the whip restored.
Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman, and Rachael Maskell will no longer sit as independents in the Commons following a review of their recent conduct, Labour sources said.
The four MPs had on several occasions rebelled against the Government in the run-up to their suspension.
Their most significant rebellion was that against welfare reforms being spearheaded by ministers, which the rebel MPs feared would harm people claiming disability benefits.