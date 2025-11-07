Ex-officer David Carrick says woman made up claims because of ‘Me Too movement’

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick claimed a woman made up allegations against him because of the “Me Too movement”, a court has heard.

The 50-year-old convicted sex offender is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of molesting a girl in the late 1980s and raping a woman during the course of a toxic relationship more than 20 years later.

Jurors have heard that the fresh allegations came after Carrick pleaded guilty in 2022 and 2023 to 71 instances of sexual violence against 12 different women over a period spanning 17 years.

The offences included 48 rapes as well as attempted rapes, indecent assault, assaults by penetration, and sexual assaults.

He had also admitted three offences of controlling and coercive behaviour against women, the Old Bailey was told.

Jurors were told that David Carrick had worked for the Metropolitan Police from 2001 (Alamy/PA)

In November 2023, police visited Carrick at Full Sutton prison in Yorkshire to interview him about the new allegations against him, according to agreed facts read to the court.

Carrick denied the woman’s claims against him and said their sex was consensual, jurors heard.

He also denied assaulting her and claimed Hertfordshire Police had failed to investigate when she assaulted him and caused criminal damage to his home, marking the end of their relationship.

On that occasion, police had created a report for domestic assault with him as a suspect, jurors were told.

Asked what had led Hertfordshire Police to believe him to be a suspect, Carrick said: “It’s a corrupt police force making their own stories up. Anti-Met rhetoric.”

Asked if he had controlled the woman, he said: “Oh f****** hell it’s the same story over and over again, isn’t it?

“The same story you sold to the media, and they just continually copied the same story, that is what it’s about.”

When quizzed about whether the woman had made up her allegation of controlling behaviour, he said: “Yes, because of the Me Too movement.”

He insisted the woman was always in charge during their sexual relationship and if she had said “no” he would have stopped straightaway.

Carrick was also asked about allegations that he had sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.

He told police it was all investigated by Wiltshire Constabulary at the time and there was a record of what happened.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC told jurors that checks were made with Wiltshire Police and there are no records to indicate there was any form of police investigation into any allegations by the girl in 1989 or 1990.

As part of the series of facts agreed by both defence and prosecution lawyers, jurors were told that Carrick had worked for the Metropolitan Police from 2001.

Carrick has pleaded not guilty to two charges of rape, one of sexual assault and coercive and controlling behaviour towards the woman between 2014 and 2019.

The defendant, formerly of Stevenage in Hertfordshire, has denied five counts of sexual assault relating to the girl in the later 1980s.

Neither of the alleged victims in the case can be identified for legal reasons.

At the conclusion of the prosecution case, Mrs Justice McGowan adjourned the Old Bailey trial until Monday November 17.