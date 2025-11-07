British Airways owner reports 2% increase in earnings but pre-tax profits fall

British Airways owner International Airline Group (IAG) reported a 2.0% increase in third quarter earnings to 2.05 billion euros (£1.80 billion).

That is up from 2.01 billion euros (£1.77 billion) a year ago.

Pre-tax profits in the three months to the end of September fell by 2.1% to 1.87 billion euros (£1.64 billion).

That is compared with 1.91 billion euros (£1.68 billion) during the same period last year.

IAG, which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, reported a 2.4% increase in its capacity, but a 2.4% decline in passenger revenue.

Chief executive Luis Gallego hailed the company’s performance.

He said: “We delivered a strong performance in the third quarter and remain on track to deliver another year of growth in revenues, profit and shareholder returns.

“So far this year we have grown our operating profit by 18% and adjusted earnings per share by 27% and increased our interim dividend.

“Having nearly completed a one billion euro (£0.88 billion) share buyback, we intend to update the market about further shareholder returns when we report our 2025 full year results in February.

“We remain focused on long-term value creation for our shareholders, helping to deliver our financial ambitions through disciplined investment for the future to improve customer experience and operational efficiencies.”