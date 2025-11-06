William: Courage, co-operation and commitment needed to tackle climate crisis

The Prince of Wales has called for global “courage, co-operation and unwavering commitment” to tackle the climate crisis in a landmark speech delivered to Cop30.

William addressed world leaders and delegates gathered in the Amazon and urged them to see the “tough” road ahead as an opportunity to “grow our economies, develop new technologies and create secure and affordable energy systems”.

With Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer among the guests, he praised as “visionary” a Brazilian-led fund for rainforests – seen as key to the UN Cop30 climate summit – but which the British Government has said it will not invest in.

The UK had been considering support for the Tropical Forest Forever Facility but will not commit public money as Rachel Reeves grapples with balancing the books ahead of the Budget this month.

William also spoke about being “deeply moved” by the resilience of Welsh residents he met earlier this year, with wife Kate, whose lives have been blighted by flooding.

The speech was the prince’s highest profile public address to date, speaking on behalf of the Government and King, and it was shared in advance with Charles who has taken a keen interest in his son’s environmental work.

The future King told Cop30, convened in the city of Belem in the heart of the Amazon: “We must ask ourselves, what legacy do we wish to leave?

“Because the impact of all our choices will be felt by us all, around the world, in the safety of their homes, the stability of their livelihoods, and the health of the natural world that sustains us all.

The Prince of Wales was speaking at the Cop30 UN climate conference in Belem (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The road ahead will be tough. We must transform the way we power our lives, produce our goods, move from place to place, and care for our land. But this is not just a challenge.

“It is a profound opportunity. An opportunity to build cleaner economies, restore nature, and improve the health and wellbeing of communities everywhere.

“It is an opportunity to grow our economies, develop new technologies and create secure and affordable energy systems that are central to our future prosperity and security.

“Action on climate not only protects future generations but is a powerful engine to create better jobs and lives today.”