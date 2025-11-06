Welsh farmers and landowners launch legal action against Green GEN Cymru

Hundreds of Welsh farmers and landowners, many of whom feel their “homes are being invaded”, have launched High Court legal action against a green energy company planning to build infrastructure across Wales.

More than 300 people have accused Green GEN Cymru of an “unlawful” abuse of power to “force” access onto private land.

According to court documents, agents acting on behalf of the company are accused of behaving in a “coercive” and careless manner, “without regard for environmental protections or community wellbeing”.

The farmers and landowners claim that the agents try to force their way onto land to conduct surveys for pylon highways spanning more than 200km in rural Wales.

A picture taken from a video captured on a wildlife camera appears to show someone walking through a protected stream (Natalie Barstow)

The proposed scheme will see three pylon routes run through the counties of Powys, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, leading to the Cambrian Mountains.

The legal claim, filed by the law firm New South Law, argues that the energy firm is acting beyond its powers as an acquiring authority – a body given legal power to compulsorily acquire land for public projects.

It is also alleged that the agents are crossing farm boundaries in dirty clothes, risking the spread of known local livestock diseases such as Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) or Sheep Scab, refusing to agree to biosecurity and environmental protocols.

Natalie Barstow, the named claimant and founder of Justice for Wales, which is calling for fairness and lawful processes in the planning and delivery of major energy projects, said: “We have been left no choice but to seek legal action through the High Court as a result of this bullying campaign by Green GEN Cymru.

“We’ve had hundreds of reports from people feeling as if their homes are being invaded – many feel powerless, outnumbered, and fearful of being arrested or prosecuted.

“Whilst we support green energy, Green GEN Cymru’s completely unreasonable behaviour should not be allowed to continue.”

She added: “We are all used to working with companies that require land access – it’s part of rural life – but this situation is entirely different.

“The behaviour we’ve seen from Green GEN Cymru and its agents is like night and day in comparison – intrusive, intimidating, and utterly lacking in respect for the people who live and work here.

“The Justice for Wales coalition has been set up in response to the growing unease about how this process is being handled.

“The lack of transparency, the disregard for people’s rights and the risks being imposed on farms and rural communities.”

The farmers and landowners claim they have multiple videos that capture the actions of the agents, including walking through a protected stream – which is home to endangered native crayfish and otters – in unclean clothes.

Mary Smith, a lawyer at New South Law, said: “This case raises fundamental questions about accountability in the UK’s renewable energy transition and how industry behaviour is threatening the environment and communities’ human rights.”

She added: “Having the status of an acquiring authority carries a responsibility to behave lawfully and to treat the public reasonably and fairly.

“It does not grant companies a free pass to use oppressive and unlawful tactics when furthering their commercial objectives.”

A spokesperson for Green GEN Cymru said: “Green GEN Cymru will be responding as requested by the court to this application.

“We are reviewing the claim carefully with our legal advisers and will respond through the appropriate legal channels.”